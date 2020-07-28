Delhi allows street vendors, hawkers to operate from 10 am to 8 pm

The Delhi government on Monday decided to allow the functioning of street vendors and hawkers from 10 am to 8 pm daily with suitable restrictions in the national capital. However, the government has not allowed the opening of weekly bazaars.

"Street vendors and hawkers in the national capital are allowed to function from 10 am to 8 pm daily, initially for a period of one week except in containment zones, However, weekly bazaars are not allowed till further orders," the order read. The government also directed all District Magistrates to take stringent action against those who do not follow norms issued by the Union Health Ministry.

"All District Magistrates of Delhi, District Deputy Commissioners of Police and all authorities concerned shall ensure strict implementation of these orders and take appropriate action against offenders in case any offences are committed such as not wearing a mask, not maintaining social distancing norms, spitting in public places as authorised vide notification issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department," the order said. Delhi on Monday witnessed a spike of 613 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in last two months, taking the total count in the national capital to 1,31,219.

According to a health bulletin of the Delhi government, there are 10,994 active cases in the city. With 26 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the toll stands at 3,853. (ANI)