Left Menu
Development News Edition

138 more Maharashtra Police personnel test positive for COVID-19

In the last 24 hours, 138 Maharashtra Police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total coronavirus cases in the state police department to 8,722.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-07-2020 14:25 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 14:16 IST
138 more Maharashtra Police personnel test positive for COVID-19
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In the last 24 hours, 138 Maharashtra Police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total coronavirus cases in the state police department to 8,722. According to the press release by the state police department, there are 1,955 active cases.

The release further stated that 6,670 police personnel have recovered from the disease. With three more deaths in the state police department due to COVID-19, the number of fatalities has gone up to 97.

227 deaths and 7,924 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 3,83,723. "The cases include 2,21,944 recovered and 1,47,592 active. 8706 patients were discharged today. The recovery rate in the state is 57.84 per cent," Maharashtra Health Department said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

HDFC Bank declines over 3 pc as Aditya Puri sells shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

US-China spats rattle world, prompting calls for unity

Antagonisms between the US and China are rattling governments around the world, prompting a German official to warn of Cold War 2.0 and Kenyas president to appeal for unity to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Global trade already was depress...

Record statement of rescued child labourers via video conference: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to record the statement of children, rescued from bonded labour, by Metropolitan Magistrates over video conferencing in view of COVID-19 pandemic. The High Court directed th...

Plix launches India’s first of its kind ‘Immunity Boosting Supergreens’ - 45 Super foods incorporated into one scoop.

These 45 super foods are a great source to get your multivitamins from wholefood natural products and are also excellent immunity boostersPlix, a leading plant-based protein brand further expands its extensive product range with the launch ...

Rugby-Exeter Chiefs to discuss badge, mascot changes

Exeter Chiefs will hold a board meeting to discuss a possible rebranding of their badge and mascot, which feature a Native American, with a petition calling for an end to its use of harmful imagery garnering thousands of signatures.There is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020