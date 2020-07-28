Left Menu
2 accused in Thoothukudi custodial deaths case test COVID-19 positive

Head Constable Murugan and Constable Muthuraj, two accused in the Tuticorin lockup death case tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, Madurai Central Prison sources confirmed.

ANI | Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 28-07-2020 14:48 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 14:48 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Head Constable Murugan and Constable Muthuraj, two accused in the Tuticorin lockup death case tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, Madurai Central Prison sources confirmed. "The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers probing the case also tested positive on Friday, along with another accused Sub-Inspector Pauldurain,'' Prison Deputy Inspector General Palani informed.

Last month, P Jeyraraj (55) and his son J Benicks (31), were allegedly tortured in the police station, leading to their deaths. Five policemen have been arrested in the case and have been transferred to the Madurai Central Jail from Tuticorin. A district police court had earlier ordered a 15-day remand for three police officials in the case.

The father-son duo was arrested were taken into custody on June 19 and were lodged in Kovilpatti sub-jail for keeping their mobile shop open during a curfew imposed during COVID-19 lockdown. (ANI)

