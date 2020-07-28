Cases of kidnapping are increasing in UP at an alarming rate: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has alleged that the cases of kidnapping were increasing in the state at an alarming rate. "The incidences of kidnapping in the state are continuously increasing. It's the responsibility of the police and the administration to act in a swift manner. I request you to fix the law and order situation in the state. The people are in distress," she wrote in the letter.

The Congress General Secretary further slammed the Uttar Pradesh Government in a tweet stating that "jungleraj" is on the rise in the state. "Has the UP Chief Minister stopped watching the news? Do reports not go to the Home Department. Every day new records of Gundaraj are being set in Uttar Pradesh. The Kidnapping incident has occurred is in the homeland of the Chief Minister. Massacre at Kasganj. But apart from transferring officers, for the sake of it, nothing else happens. The Jungleraj is on the rise," she tweeted. (ANI)