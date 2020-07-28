Uganda: Government resumes public transport service 'Boda Boda' with riders

After four months in lockdown, Uganda Government on July 26 has suspended the enforcement of Boda Boda free zones in the city, according to a news report by The Monitor.

motorcycles commonly known as Boda Bodas are allowed to carry passengers. However, Boda Bodas must follow strict measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, much to the displeasure of both cyclists and passengers.

To carry passengers, each motorcyclist is required to wear a mask. They are also expected to take riders' temperatures and to keep a register of passengers and their phone numbers, so authorities can trace them if necessary.

The Minister for Kampala, Betty Amongi, at the weekend issued a directive banning commercial cyclists from accessing the city center and surrounding places.

However, police announced that the exercise had been suspended following a new directive from the Ministry of Works and Transport.

"This morning, we had started operating the free zones. But upon guidance from the Ministry of Works and Transport, the operation on the implementation of the Boda Boda free zones has been suspended to allow the creation of outer stages out of the gazetted zones and signage," Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson, told journalists in Kampala yesterday.

"Some Boda Boda riders, including passengers were not being guided. So a roadmap clearly outlining the process will be released for our implementation. We call upon those in the Boda Boda industry to continue with their operations pending new developments. They should observe the SoPs (standard operating procedures) and should also work within the timing of the curfew and avoid carrying more than one passenger," Enanga added.