Bathinda AIIMS will benefit large number of patients, to start COVID-19 testing: Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh chaired a meeting on Tuesday with AIIMS Bathinda Executive Director and CEO Dr Dinesh Kumar Singh to review the hospital's preparedness for COVID-19 care. The Chief Minister said the Bathinda All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will be of immense benefit to a large number of patients in the Malwa belt.

Bathinda's new AIIMS is set to start COVID-19 testing in the next two weeks with a daily capacity of 180, according to the state government. According to an official release, the testing capacity will be further scaled up to 500 per day within a month of launch.

Moreover, a 30-bedded Level II COVID-19 care facility will also become functional within the next month at the hospital. Amarinder Singh assured the AIIMS team of all support from the state government to facilitate COVID-19 care at the facility, where some of the ancillary construction and other works have been delayed due to the outbreak of the pandemic.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 4,387 active COVID-19 cases in the state. (ANI)