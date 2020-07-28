India's COVID-19 count nears 15-lakh, recovery rate at 64 pc

With a spike of 47,703 cases in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count has neared the 15 lakh-mark on Tuesday while the recovery rate stood at 64 per cent. According to the Union Health Ministry, the total COVID-19 cases stand at 14,83,157, including 4,96,988 active cases while the number of patients cured/discharged and migrated stands at 9,52,744.

The death toll rises to 33,425 after 654 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state from the infection with 3,91,440 positive cases. On Tuesday, the state has reported 7,717 fresh COVID-19 cases, 10,333 discharges and 282 deaths. This took the active cases count to 1,44,694, discharged cases to 2,32,277 and death toll to 14,165, said the state Health Department.

Tamil Nadu has reported 2,27,688 coronavirus cases after reporting 6,972 new COVID-19 cases and 88 deaths on Tuesday. Currently, the active cases stand at 57,073, discharged at 1,66,956 and death at 3,659. Delhi has a total of 11,904 active cases and 3,827 deaths.

With 1,056 new cases, the cumulative count of coronavirus cases in the national capital rises to 1,32,275, including 1,17,507 recovered/discharged cases while the active cases dropped to 10,887 on Tuesday as compared to 10,994 on Monday. As many as 28 deaths were reported today, taking the death toll to 3,881 deaths, said Delhi government in a bulletin. For the fifth day in a row, India has seen more than 30,000 recoveries per day. With 35,176 patients discharged in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries climbed to 9,52,743 across the country, stated the Ministry in a daily bulletin update on COVID-19.

As of July 28, the recovery rate sharply increases to more than 64 per cent from around 53 per cent in mid-June. Currently, the gap between the recovered cases and the active cases is 4,55,755. This means the actual active caseload is presently 4,96,988 and all are under medical supervision. With one of the lowest fatality rates in the world, India's Case Fatality Rate (CFR) is at 2.25 per cent which was around 3.33 per cent in mid-June, the Ministry said.

Meanwhile, India has created and maintained a new high of testing more than 5 lakh COVID-19 in a single day over two consecutive days. On 26th July, India tested a total of 5,15,000 samples and on 27th July, a total of 5,28,000 samples were tested. The cumulative testing as on date has crossed 1.73 crores and the tests per million have further improved to 12,562, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Uttar Pradesh has become the second state after Tamil Nadu to cross the 20-lakh mark in terms of the number of samples tested for COVID-19, informed Secretary to the UP Chief Minister, Alok Kumar on Tuesday. The state had tested 91,830 samples for COVID-19 yesterday. As per the Union Health Ministry, there are 26,204 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

For the first time, the active cases in Rajasthan breached 10,000-mark as for the third consecutive day, the state set a record of the biggest single-day spike. The state reported 1,134 new cases taking the state overall tally to 37,564 and number of active cases to 10,097. The state government has announced a 7-day lockdown in Bundi district in view spike in COVID cases. Whereas Gujarat reported 1,052 COVID cases and 22 deaths, raising the fatality numbers to 2,348 and the reported cases to 56,874. The state tested a record number of 25,474 sampled during the day, while the cumulative samples tested so far have exceeded 6.67 lakhs. Meanwhile, the share of 8 big cities in the number of COVID cases has declined to 51 per cent from 80 per cent approximately a month ago.

In Karnataka, the total number of cases stands at 1,07,001 including 64,434 active cases and 2,055 deaths. And Kerala's COVID-19 case tally rises to 20,896 with 1,167 new cases and 4 new deaths reported today. There are 10,091 active cases till today while 679 people recovered today. A high alert has been sounded in Kottayam with 46 people getting confirmed of the virus in the antigen test conducted at the vegetable market in Ettumanoor. Meanwhile, three COVID deaths were reported in Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha and Kasaragod districts of Kerala.

The authorities are yet to finalise their decision regarding the continuation of lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram, added the Union Health Ministry. Similarly, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has extended the complete lockdown for two days in a week i.e., 2nd, 5th, 8th, 9th, 16th, 17th, 23rd, 24th and 31st August. The active case of coronavirus is 19,502 as of July 28.

With 10 deaths and 628 new COVID-19 cases reported in Madhya Pradesh today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 29,217, including 20,343 recovered cases, 8,044 active cases and 830 deaths, confirmed the state Health Department. Punjab has reported 612 new COVID-19 cases, the total number of cases in the state is now 14,378. While the number of patients discharged is 9,752, the number of active cases is 4,290 and total deaths are 336. With 24 new COVID-19 cases reported in Chandigarh alone, the total number of cases in the Union Territory stands at 934.

The total count of coronavirus stands at 1,02,349 in Andhra Pradesh including 51,701 active cases and 109 deaths. The state has identified 128 district hospitals with 32 thousand beds available in them. The Chief Minister has instructed officials to ensure that the entire admission process of COVID-19 patients should be completed in not more than 30 minutes. The CM also insisted on the display of information of availability of beds across various district hospitals and 10 state-level COVID hospitals. Chhattisgarh has reported 362 new positive cases taking the tally to 7,980 and the total number of active cases stands at 2,763.

Telangana has reported a total of 57,142 coronavirus cases, including 13,753 active cases and 480 deaths. The total COVID-19 cases in Mizoram stands at 384, of which 198 have recovered. Whereas in Nagaland, 75 new cases have been reported in Kohima, Phek, Wokha, Mon, Dimapur and Tuensang districts, taking the positive case count to 1459 with 885 active cases and 569 recoveries.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched three high throughput COVID-19 testing facilities via video conferencing located at the National Institutes of Indian Council of Medical Research, at Kolkata, Mumbai and Noida.