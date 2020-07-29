Two killed, infiltration bid foiled by security forces in J-K's Rajouri
An infiltration bid has been foiled by the Indian Army at the Line of Control in the Nowshera sector of the Rajouri district. Two infiltrators have been killed, said sources.ANI | Rajouri (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 29-07-2020 09:12 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 09:12 IST
Sources said one infiltrator has been injured while the remaining two ran away.
The incident took place late on Monday night, the sources added. (ANI)
