Left Menu
Development News Edition

BSP moves HC, challenges merger of party MLAs with Cong in Rajasthan

The Bahujan Samaj Party on Wednesday filed a writ petition in the Rajasthan High Court challenging the merger of six its party MLAs with the ruling Congress in the state. BJP MLA Madan Dilawar had on Tuesday filed a writ petition in the high court challenging the order of the assembly speaker on his complaint.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 29-07-2020 12:02 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 12:02 IST
BSP moves HC, challenges merger of party MLAs with Cong in Rajasthan

The Bahujan Samaj Party on Wednesday filed a writ petition in the Rajasthan High Court challenging the merger of six its party MLAs with the ruling Congress in the state. Sandeep Yadav, Wajib Ali, Deepchand Kheria, Lakhan Meena, Jogendra Awana and Rajendra Gudha had won the 2018 assembly elections on BSP tickets.They defected to the Congress in September 2019. BSP state president Bhagwan Singh Baba said, "We have today filed a writ petition in the high court against the merger of BSP MLAs with the Congress".

He said that a petition will also be filed in the office of the assembly speaker to challenge the merger. “We will also file a petition with the speaker and demand that the merger be cancelled,” he said. BJP MLA Madan Dilawar had on Tuesday filed a writ petition in the high court challenging the order of the assembly speaker on his complaint. The petition will be heard in the court on Wednesday. Dilawar had filed the complaint before the Speaker in March this year against the merger.The speaker had rejected the complaint on July 24. The MLA alleged that he was not heard by the Speaker while deciding on the complaint and he had challenged the Speaker's order in the high court. The merger of BSP MLAs with the ruling Congress was a boost to the Ashok Gehlot-led government as the tally of the Congress increased to 107 in the house of 200.

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

UK minister: there is no silver bullet on testing to allow travel

There is no silver bullet on testing which could allow quarantine-free travel, British culture minister Oliver Dowden said, responding to calls from the boss of Heathrow Airport for more testing to boost travel.Its not the case that you can...

Want Patna police to investigate Sushant's death, says lawyer of late actor's father

Patna police should investigate the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death, and an FIR was registered there as part of the cause of action lies in the place where his family lived, said former Additional Solicitor General ASG and lawyer ...

Delhi HC declines to entertain plea against slaughter of animals on Bakri Eid

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday declined to entertain a plea seeking action against certain persons for carrying out an alleged illegal animal slaughter on Bakri Eid. The plea had contended that the slaughter activities result in pollutio...

Tennis-Kyrgios hits back at Coric for Adria Tour comments

Nick Kyrgios hit back at Borna Coric on Wednesday after the Croat said he was not bothered by criticism of Novak Djokovics Adria Tour exhibition where several players tested positive for COVID-19. Djokovic, Coric, Grigor Dimitrov and Viktor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020