Rajasthan Congress leaders slam Governor's decision to return for third-time proposal for assembly session

Congress leaders and ministers in Rajasthan on Wednesday slammed Governor Kalraj Mishra's decision to send back for the third time proposal for convening the assembly session by the council of ministers.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 29-07-2020 18:03 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 18:03 IST
Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Saleh Mohammad speaking to media on Wednesday. . Image Credit: ANI

Congress leaders and ministers in Rajasthan on Wednesday slammed Governor Kalraj Mishra's decision to send back for the third time proposal for convening the assembly session by the council of ministers. Rajasthan Minority Affairs and Waqf Minister Saleh Mohammad said such development has happened for the first time and "it is unfortunate".

"Everybody is looking to Governor to save the Constitution and democracy. It is not necessary that 21 days are required for calling the session. We are confident that our leaders are with us and those who have left us are messaging that they want to come back," he said. Rajasthan Sports Minister Ashok Chandna also expressed concern at the decision of the Governor.

"Such a thing has not happened before. The council of ministers and the government has to decide when to call the assembly session. What bills will be tabled and what topics are discussed, it is decided by the Speaker. In that committee, both ruling and opposition leaders are there. I feel that it (cabinet decision) only goes as information to the Governor. The file has come for the third time to him. No one has objected before when assembly sessions were called with less than 21 days notice," Chandna said. "The Governor has to think about why he is returning it. There is coronavirus crisis and other important bills that have to be discussed," he said.

Deputy Chief Whip of Congress Legislature Party Mahendra Choudhary said the Governor has "no right to return it again and again". "It is the work of Speaker to manage sitting arrangement in the assembly. The session will happen. A wrong message is sent by the Governor. Who knows the Governor might be pressurised from the top to do so," he said.

Rajasthan Governor earlier in the day sent back Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's third proposal demanding a session of the legislative assembly amid the ongoing political crisis in the state. "Rajasthan Governor has returned the proposal for calling an Assembly session for the third time. I am going to meet him to know what he wants," Gehlot told reporters.

Mishra had said earlier this week said that Raj Bhavan had never intended "not to call" the Assembly session and asked the Ashok Gehlot government to deliberate on three points including a 21-day notice period for convening a session and maintaining social distancing norms. He had said the statements from the state government make it clear that it wants to bring a trust vote but there is no mention of it in the proposal sent for convening the session.

Rajasthan Congress is in turmoil after simmering differences between Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot came out in the open. Pilot was removed as the Deputy Chief Minister and the state unit chief of Congress. The Congress has accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading to bring down the Gehlot government. The BJP has rejected the allegations. (ANI)

