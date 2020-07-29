Left Menu
Development News Edition

Erring officials may face prosecution, warns NGT on plea against dump yards near Khoh river

The National Green Tribunal (NGT), hearing a plea against the illegal dump yards on the bank of River Khoh, has warned that erring officials in Uttarakhand authorities may face prosecution if they failed to comply with the rules related to waste management and preventing water pollution.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 18:55 IST
Erring officials may face prosecution, warns NGT on plea against dump yards near Khoh river
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The National Green Tribunal (NGT), hearing a plea against the illegal dump yards on the bank of River Khoh, has warned that erring officials in Uttarakhand authorities may face prosecution if they failed to comply with the rules related to waste management and preventing water pollution. A bench of the NGT, headed by its chairperson AK Goel, also took note of the fact that damage to the environment is continuing, which is a criminal offence.

The tribunal noted that there was no progress in terms of the timelines laid down under the statutory rules and said, "the liability of the State to take steps is no way different from law and order in view of the potential of a threat to human life and public health." "While we grant an adjournment, it is made clear that if there is no further progress, the State may be liable to pay damages for the inaction, apart from liability to the prosecution of the officers responsible for the failure," the NGT said.

The bench also asked the Uttrakhand state to file a progress report in the matter and listed the matter for January 11, 2021, for further hearing. The NGT was hearing a petition filed by one Arvind Baniyal seeking remedial action against waste disposal dump yards illegally set up on the bank of River Khoh at villages Ratanpur, Kashirampur, Gadighat and near a sports stadium in Kotdwar.

Baniyal, in his plea, said that garbage is being burnt at these sites and the river is being polluted. The matter was last considered on March 18. (ANI)

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. records 10,000 coronavirus deaths in 11 days as fatalities surpass 150,000

U.S. deaths from the novel coronavirus surpassed 150,000 on Wednesday, the highest level in the world and rising by 10,000 in 11 days, according to a Reuters tally. This is the fastest increase in fatalities since the United States went fro...

Unlock 3: Gyms to open, schools to remain closed, night curfew lifted

The Home Ministry on Wednesday issued Unlock 3 guidelines removing restrictions on the movement of individuals during the night night curfew and allowing Yoga institutes and gymnasiums to open from August 5 while schools, metro and cinema h...

Iran launches underground ballistic missiles during exercise

Irans paramilitary Revolutionary Guard launched underground ballistic missiles on Wednesday as part of an exercise involving a mock-up American aircraft carrier in the Strait of Hormuz, highlighting its network of subterranean bases. Althou...

Bharti Airtel Q1 loss widens to Rs 15,933 cr

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Wednesday reported substantial widening of losses to Rs 15,933 crore for June quarter, mainly on account of provisioning for statutory dues. The loss for the corresponding period last year stood at Rs 2,866...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020