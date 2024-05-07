9.45% turnout recorded in 14 Karnataka Lok Sabha seats till 9 am

Left Menu

Voting for the second phase of Karnataka's Lok Sabha polls began with an estimated 9.45% turnout in the first two hours. Shimoga had the highest turnout (11.39%), while Raichur had the lowest (8.27%). 227 candidates are contesting in 14 constituencies, where over 2.59 crore voters are eligible to vote. Congress and BJP are the main contenders, with JD(S) supporting BJP candidates. Polling is underway in Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bijapur, Gulbarga, Raichur, Bidar, Koppal, Bellary, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davangere, and Shimoga. BJP swept all 14 seats in these constituencies in 2019. Notable candidates who voted include former CMs Basavaraj Bommai and Jagadish Shettar, suspended BJP leader K S Eshwarappa, Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, and Belgaum Congress candidate Mrinal Hebbalkar.

  • Country:
  • India

An estimated 9.45 percent turnout was reported during the first two hours since voting began for the second phase of Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka in 14 constituencies.

Queues were seen at polling booths in most of these Lok Sabha segments in the northern districts of state with voters, mostly senior citizens, morning walkers and joggers, lining up to cast their votes early, with temperature expected to rise as the day progresses.

Voter turnout till 9 am was about 9.45 per cent, election officials said.

Out of 14 segments that are going to polls today, highest turnout of 11.39 per cent was recorded in Shimoga, followed by Uttara Kannada at 11.07 per cent, and least 8.27 per cent in Raichur.

A total of 227 candidates -- 206 men and 21 women -- are in the fray for the second phase covering northern districts, where more than 2.59 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in 28,269 polling stations.

The Congress and BJP are locking horns on the electoral battleground again in less than a fortnight in Karnataka.

It's going to be a straight fight between the ruling Congress and the BJP in the segments in the northern districts. The JD(S) is not contesting in these seats and is supporting its NDA alliance partner -- the BJP.

The state has a total of 28 Lok Sabha constituencies. The first phase of polling in the other 14 seats in most of the southern and coastal districts was held on April 26.

The segments where elections will be held on Tuesday are: Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bijapur, Gulbarga, Raichur, Bidar, Koppal, Bellary, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davangere and Shimoga.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, BJP had swept all these 14 seats, defeating Congress and JD(S), which were in alliance and ruling the state back then.

Former Chief Ministers Basavaraj Bommai and Jagadish Shettar , who are also BJP's candidates from Haveri and Belgaum segments, Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, suspended BJP leader and independent candidate from Shimoga K S Eshwarappa, Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar along with son and Belgaum Congress candidate Mrinal Hebbalkar were among the prominants who cast their votes.

