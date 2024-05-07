Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi Exercises Franchise in Gandhinagar Lok Sabha Constituency

Polling began at 7 am in all the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Gujarat.Modi is a registered voter from Ranip area.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 07-05-2024 10:00 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 10:00 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday voted at a polling booth in Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency in the single-phase voting for 25 seats in Gujarat.

Modi reached the polling booth at Nishan Public School in Ranip locality of Ahmedabad city soon after the polling began at 7 am and cast his vote.

Union minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah, who is contesting to retain the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat, was present when Modi reached the polling booth.

Modi greeted people, signed autographs on his way to the polling booth. He bowed down to his elder brother Somabhai Modi before entering the polling booth.

The PM, who arrived in Ahmedabad on Monday night, cast his vote in the polling booth after getting his finger inked. After coming out of the polling booth, Modi waved to the crowd and showed his inked finger. Polling began at 7 am in all the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Gujarat.

Modi is a registered voter from Ranip area. Somabhai Modi lives near Nishan School, which falls under Sabarmati assembly segment of Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency.

