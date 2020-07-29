Left Menu
COVID-19: 6,426 new cases, 82 deaths reported from Tamil Nadu

A total of 6,426 new COVID-19 cases and 82 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours, the state's health department informed on Wednesday.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 29-07-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 19:07 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 6,426 new COVID-19 cases and 82 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours, the state's health department informed on Wednesday. The state's tally of positive COVID-19 cases now stands at 2,34,114 cases, including 57,490 active cases and 1,72,883 recoveries.

So far, 3,741 coronavirus deaths have been reported from the state. Meanwhile, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan tweeted that the national recovery rate of coronavirus has improved to 64.51 per cent.

He further stated that out of the total cases, so far 9,88,029 people have been cured. The Union Minister informed that the total count of active cases in the country stands at 5,09,447 and "we are fighting and winning!" he added. (ANI)

