'Contempt proceedings against Bhushan initiated on plea by lawyer, not on its own

The contempt proceedings against activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan for his alleged tweets against the judiciary have been initiated by the Supreme Court after taking “suo motu cognizance” of a petition of an advocate and not on its own, an apex court source said. The apex court took suo motu cognizance of the contempt petition of a lawyer and not on its own as reported in some news reports, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 21:51 IST
The contempt proceedings against activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan for his alleged tweets against the judiciary have been initiated by the Supreme Court after taking “suo motu cognizance” of a petition of an advocate and not on its own, an apex court source said. Referring to media reports on the contempt proceedings in the case, the official source quoted the 'Rules to Regulate Proceedings for Contempt of the Supreme Court, 1975' and said if a petition for the criminal contempt is made by a person then it should have the written consent of either the Attorney General (AG) or the Solicitor General (SG).

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra, on July 22, had issued notice to Bhushan on the contempt proceedings initiated against him for his alleged derogatory tweets against the judiciary, saying his statements prima facie "brought the administration of justice in disrepute". Distinguishing among various aspects of contempt proceedings, the official said that actually a lawyer named Anuj Saxena had filed the petition on behalf of a person with the apex court's registry and as the plea was not accompanied with the consent letter of either AG or SG, a prerequisite for filing the criminal contempt, the matter was put up before the court in its administrative side.

Later, the bench took the matter on judicial side and after taking note of the factual situation, sought the opinion of Attorney Genral K K Venugopal as required under the procedural rules, he said. The apex court took suo motu cognizance of the contempt petition of a lawyer and not on its own as reported in some news reports, he said.

