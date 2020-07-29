Left Menu
Man held for pointing gun at Delhi Police personnel

A man was arrested after he pointed a gun at police personnel in the Andrews Ganj area of South Delhi, the Delhi Police said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2020 22:54 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 22:54 IST
Delhi Police personnel stood their ground after the accused, Daman Arora pointed a gun at them. . Image Credit: ANI

A man was arrested after he pointed a gun at police personnel in the Andrews Ganj area of South Delhi, the Delhi Police said. Atul Kumar Thakur, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), South said, on July 26, a complaint was filed by Amar Singh, a resident of Delhi's Chhatarpur area, after the accused, Daman Arora, held a knife to his back and demanded that he give him all the money he had. As soon as he left, Singh informed the police about the incident.

"The accused took an auto to the Andrews Ganj Bus Stop. Constable (Ct) Manish and Inspector Sunil Kumar were on patrol around the area. On hearing the alarm raised by the complainant, they rushed to the spot to nab the accused. Several others also reached the spot," Thakur informed. He further added, "On seeing the police, Arora revealed a country-made firearm and aimed it at the police, threatening to kill them if they tried to catch him. On finding himself surrounded, he then threatened to shoot himself. However, sub-inspector Krishnan Pal, Ct Rakesh, Head Constable Dharmender, Ct Manish, and Giriraj stood their ground. Dharmender, Manish, and Giriraj stood in front of the accused and engaged him in conversation while Krishnan Pal grabbed the accused from behind."

A case was filed against Arora under Section 25/27 of the Arms Act and was registered at the Defence Colony Police Station. "One country-made pistol, a live cartridge and Rs 85 in cash (robbed from the complainant) were recovered from his possession and a motorcycle was seized. Daman Arora has been arrested and further investigation is underway," the statement said. (ANI)

