Nigeria: Students appeals governor to suspend lockdown for Eid-el-Kabir celebration

The National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS) has appealed to the governor, Dapo Abiodun to suspend the lockdown in the state this weekend to enable Muslim faithful and residents to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir, according to a news report by Today.

The association made the appeal in a statement in Abeokuta on July 29 by its National President, Oluwagbemileke Ogunrombi.

Ogunrombi said that it was imperative for the lockdown to be eased to allow for unhindered movement of people, especially those traveling in and outside the state for the celebration.

According to him, suspending the lockdown will not have any effect on the state since the Federal Government had already placed an embargo on the gathering of Muslims to observe the Eid prayer.

"We want to appeal to Gov. Dapo Abiodun to suspend the current lockdown in the state to allow Muslim faithful and other residents to celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir.

"Easing the lockdown this weekend will allow people traveling in and outside the state to celebrate the festival with free movement.

"There is no doubt that the country and the entire world is experiencing difficult times as a result of the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, but suspending the lockdown will provide people the opportunity to share love among themselves.

"Eid-el-Kabir is an avenue for people to once again share the message of hope, celebrate and unite in prayer for the country," he said.

While commending the efforts of government at combating the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, the association's national president called for a stiffer penalty for the violators of the compulsory use of face masks.

He called on Muslim faithful to use the Eid-el-Kabir period to fervently pray for divine intervention to end the scourge of the COVID-19 currently ravaging the world.