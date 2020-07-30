Raj HC resumes hearing on petition against merger of BSP MLAs into Cong
The Rajasthan High Court on Thursday resumed hearing on a plea filed by a BJP legislator against the Speaker's decision to reject his complaint against the merger of six BSP MLAs into Congress.PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 30-07-2020 14:32 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 14:32 IST
The Rajasthan High Court on Thursday resumed hearing on a plea filed by a BJP legislator against the Speaker's decision to reject his complaint against the merger of six BSP MLAs into Congress. BJP's Madan Dilawar had filed a complaint before Speaker C P Joshi in March this year against the merger, which the Speaker rejected on July 24.
Dilawar then filed a writ petition in the high court, challenging the Speaker's decision. He has alleged the Speaker did not hear him when deciding his complaint. A bench of Justice Mahendra Kumar Goyal began hearing his plea on Wednesday but it remained inconclusive. He resumed the hearing on Thursday.
- READ MORE ON:
- Madan Dilawar
- Rajasthan High Court
- CP Joshi
- BJP
- Speaker
ALSO READ
Petition filed in Rajasthan High Court on behalf of Sachin Pilot camp over disqualification notice from Assembly speaker.
Rajasthan High Court to hear tomorrow petition filed by dissident MLAs over Speaker's disqualification notice.
Two-judge bench of Rajasthan High Court to hear this evening amended petition filed by dissident Congress MLAs.
Division bench of Rajasthan High Court begins hearing dissident Congress MLAs' petition against Speaker’s disqualification notice against them.
Hearing on dissident Congress MLAs' petition adjourned in Rajasthan High Court, next hearing on Monday