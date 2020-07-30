Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC sends notices to Rajasthan speaker, 6 BSP MLAs who joined Congress

The court issued the notices while hearing the writ petitions filed by the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and BJP MLA Madan Dilawar against the six lawmakers defecting to the Congress. "The notices have been issued to the speaker and secretary of the Assembly and six MLAs. They have to submit their replies by August 11," a counsel for Dilawar told reporters here.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 30-07-2020 17:45 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 17:45 IST
HC sends notices to Rajasthan speaker, 6 BSP MLAs who joined Congress

The Rajasthan High Court on Thursday issued notices to the speaker and secretary of the state legislative assembly and six MLAs, who contested elections on BSP tickets and then defected to the Congress. The court issued the notices while hearing the writ petitions filed by the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and BJP MLA Madan Dilawar against the six lawmakers defecting to the Congress.

"The notices have been issued to the speaker and secretary of the Assembly and six MLAs. They have to submit their replies by August 11," a counsel for Dilawar told reporters here. In his petition, Dilawar has also challenged the speaker's July 24 decision to reject his complaint filed in March against the BSP MLAs joining the Congress.

The bench of Justice Mahendra Kumar Goyal issued the notices while hearing the petitions. Separate notices have been issued on the petitions. The court heard the arguments on Wednesday, which remained inconclusive, and the hearing resumed on Thursday. The next hearing in the matter is on August 11.

The merger of the BSP MLAs with the Congress was a boost for the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government as the tally of the ruling party increased to 107 in the 200-member House..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Will soon launch land banks available with some states for industry: Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said he will soon do a soft launch of land bank that is available with some of the states for industry, and nearly 5,00,000 hectares of area have been identified. He also said that the...

Govt to create digital Single Window System to integrate business procedures: Goyal

The Indian government is genuinely working to create a true Single Window System, which is completely digital and provides for unified and integrated business procedures, said Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, here on T...

BCI to postpone All India Bar Examination due to coronavirus

The Bar Council of India has resolved to postpone All India Bar Examination AIBE scheduled for August 16&#160;due to the rising numbers of coronavirus patients across the country and frequent lockdowns to contain its spread. The BCI, which ...

Eleven new COVID-19 cases in HP; tally rises to 2,415

Himachal Pradesh reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the tally to 2,415 in the state, an official said. Among the fresh cases, three each were reported from Shimla and Una and one each in Kangra, Kinnaur, Kullu, Bilaspur and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020