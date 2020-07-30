Left Menu
Swiss special prosecutor launches probe against FIFA boss Infantino

Lauber last week offered to resign after a court concluded he covered up a meeting with Infantino and lied to supervisors while his office investigated corruption surrounding soccer's governing body. The authority overseeing Switzerland's federal prosecutors on Thursday said that special prosecutor Stefan Keller, appointed earlier this month to review criminal complaints against the two men and others involved, had found indications of criminal conduct related to the meetings.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2020 18:10 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 17:54 IST
Representative image

A special prosecutor appointed to look into dealings between Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber and FIFA President Gianni Infantino has launched criminal proceedings against the head of world soccer and requested approval to open proceedings against Lauber, authorities said on Thursday. Lauber last week offered to resign after a court concluded he covered up a meeting with Infantino and lied to supervisors while his office investigated corruption surrounding soccer's governing body.

The authority overseeing Switzerland's federal prosecutors on Thursday said that special prosecutor Stefan Keller, appointed earlier this month to review criminal complaints against the two men and others involved, had found indications of criminal conduct related to the meetings. Lauber and Infantino both previously denied any wrongdoing.

