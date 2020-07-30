Left Menu
The North West District Cyber Cell arrested four persons on Thursday for running a fake call centre that used to scam people under the pretext of providing cheap loans, a statement from the Deputy Commissioner of Police (North West), Vijayanta Arya said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 18:49 IST
4 arrested in Delhi for running fake call centre, duping people
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The North West District Cyber Cell arrested four persons on Thursday for running a fake call centre that used to scam people under the pretext of providing cheap loans, a statement from the Deputy Commissioner of Police (North West), Vijayanta Arya said. The police said that a complaint had been filed on July 21 by Harsh, a resident of Shalimar Village in Delhi. He alleged that he received a call on July 13 from a company offering an unsecured loan on zero per cent interest by Bajaj Finance Company, Lajpat Nagar Branch.

"Since the complainant was in need of a loan to start a business, he enquired about the process and filled a loan application form that was sent to him on his Whatsapp number. The process required a transfer of Rs 1.5 lakh in the bank account of the caller. After receiving the money, the 'call centre' stopped all communication. Subsequently, an FIR was registered and considering the gravity and technical aspects of the case, the investigation was carried out by the Cyber Cell North West District," the statement said. It further stated, "During the course of the investigation, specific cyber footprints were ascertained and all the four accused persons, Kuldeep Mishra, Rajan Tiwari, Manish and Vinod Paswan, all residents of Delhi, were arrested on the basis of bank account details and technical surveillance.

"During sustained interrogation, it was revealed that accused persons had set up a call centre at New Multan Nagar. They procured the phone numbers and SIM Cards from other states and found phone numbers on Just Dial. They used fake IDs and addresses to open bank accounts. Further investigation of the case is in progress," the police said. (ANI)

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

