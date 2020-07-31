Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC grants anticipatory bail to former DMC chief in sedition case

On May 2, based on a complaint, the Delhi Police Special Cell lodged an FIR against Khan under sections 124A and 153A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for the alleged offences of sedition and promoting feelings of hatred between different groups on the grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence and language.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2020 11:50 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 11:40 IST
HC grants anticipatory bail to former DMC chief in sedition case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Hi Delhi High Court gh Court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to former Delhi Minorities Commission (DMC) Chairman Zafarul Islam Khan in a sedition case. Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri, who conducted the hearing through video conferencing, granted the relief to the 72-year-old Khan after the police said he was no longer required for further investigation.

Khan's tenure in the commission expired recently. The court was hearing a plea by Khan, through advocate Vrinda Grover, seeking anticipatory bail in the sedition case lodged against him, citing his age, health issues, and risk of contracting COVID-19.

On April 28, Khan published through his official page on social media a post that allegedly had seditious and hateful comments. On May 2, based on a complaint, the Delhi Police Special Cell lodged an FIR against Khan under sections 124A and 153A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for the alleged offenses of sedition and promoting feelings of hatred between different groups on the grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence and language.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Financial systems designed in wrong way, COVID-19 has revealed weaknesses: Yunus

Nobel laureate and founder of the Grameen Bank, Muhammad Yunus, on Friday said the coronavirus pandemic has given the world a chance to reflect and take outrageously bold decisions to create a new order where there is no global warming, no ...

38-year-old man dies of COVID-19 in Manipur, toll rises to 5

Manipur registered its fifth COVID-19 death on Friday as a 38-year-old patient succumbed to the infection at a state-run hospital here, a doctor of the medical establishment said. The man, a resident of Lilong Khunou locality in Thoubal dis...

PM Orban expects investment boom in Hungarian economy in 2021

Hungarys economy will benefit from an investment boom in 2021 as a result of government programmes to help local companies, provided the country can prevent a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday....

FTSE 100 set for monthly declines, pressured by pandemic woes

Londons FTSE 100 was set for its first monthly decline since the coronavirus-driven crash in March as a historic slump in the U.S. economy fanned fears of a slower global recovery, while British Airways-owner IAG slipped on plans to raise e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020