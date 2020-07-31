Left Menu
Delhi violence: HC dismisses ex-councillor Ishrat Jahan’s plea in UAPA case

The high court on July 20, had reserved order on Jahan’s plea challenging the trial court’s June 15 order granting a 60-day extension to police to complete its investigation against her and activist Khalid Saifi. Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and scores injured..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2020 12:27 IST
The Delhi High Court Friday dismissed a plea by former Congress municipal councillor Ishrat Jahan, booked under anti-terror law UAPA in a case related to communal violence in northeast Delhi in February, challenging an order extending the time for completing the investigation by 60 more days. Justice Suresh Kumar Kait said there is no illegality or perversity in the trial court’s order.

“Accordingly, finding no merit in the present petition, the same is accordingly dismissed with no order as to costs,” the high court said. Ishrat Jahan, who was arrested on February 26, has challenged an order of a trial court extending time for completing the investigation in the case by two more months, beyond the 90 days period.

Delhi Police has opposed the plea saying that the high court should not intervene in the matter as far as the order of the additional sessions judge, extending the time to probe the case, is concerned as there was no infirmity in it. The high court on July 20, had reserved order on Jahan’s plea challenging the trial court’s June 15 order granting a 60-day extension to police to complete its investigation against her and activist Khalid Saifi.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and scores injured..

