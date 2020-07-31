Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC says no BS-IV vehicles to be registered till decision on their sale during lockdown

The bench, also comprising Justices B R Gavai and Krishna Murari, asked the automobile dealers association to place before it the details of vehicles sold either online or through direct sale during the lockdown period in last week of March.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2020 12:43 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 12:37 IST
SC says no BS-IV vehicles to be registered till decision on their sale during lockdown
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court Friday directed that no BS-IV vehicles will be registered with the authorities till it decides the issue of sale of such vehicles during the lockdown period. The top court was earlier irked over the violation of its order and had pulled up the automobile dealers association by saying that the BS-IV vehicles were sold during the lockdown in the last week of March and after March 31 also. The bench had on July 8 recalled the March 27 order by which it had allowed the sale of BS-IV vehicles for 10 days across India, except in Delhi-NCR, after lifting of the COVID-19 lockdown. The relief, which was later withdrawn, to permit the sale of the BS-IV vehicles for a small window period after lifting of the lockdown was granted to the dealers by the apex court keeping in mind the fact that the country had decided to not to allow their sale after March 2020. During the brief hearing conducted through video conferencing on Friday, a bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra made clear that no BS-4 vehicles will be registered by the authorities till it decides the issue. The bench, also comprising Justices B R Gavai and Krishna Murari, asked the automobile dealers association to place before it the details of vehicles sold either online or through direct sale during the lockdown period in the last week of March. The bench said it heeded to verify the details regarding the sale and registration of BS-4 vehicles in the lockdown period. "You are in great trouble. We will prosecute somebody," the bench told the counsel appearing for the dealers association. "We will take appropriate action against these fellows," the bench said while referring to the surge in the number of vehicles sold especially on March 29, 30, and 31. The bench has now posted the matter for further hearing on August 13

The top court had on July 24 expressed displeasure over an oral plea by the automobile dealers association that dealers should be allowed to return an unsold inventory of BS-IV vehicles to the manufacturers so that they could be exported to other countries. The association had said that there are some countries where the sale of BS-IV compliant vehicles was still allowed. However, the bench had observed "Why should we pass orders for that? Manufacturers were aware of the deadline."

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka: Students appear for CET exams in Shivamogga

Students appeared for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test KCET at Sri Adichunchanagiri Independent PU College in Shivamogga on Friday. Today is the second day of KCET. The Common Entrance Test CET commenced across Karnataka on Thursday after...

Financial systems designed in wrong way, COVID-19 has revealed weaknesses: Yunus

Nobel laureate and founder of the Grameen Bank, Muhammad Yunus, on Friday said the coronavirus pandemic has given the world a chance to reflect and take outrageously bold decisions to create a new order where there is no global warming, no ...

38-year-old man dies of COVID-19 in Manipur, toll rises to 5

Manipur registered its fifth COVID-19 death on Friday as a 38-year-old patient succumbed to the infection at a state-run hospital here, a doctor of the medical establishment said. The man, a resident of Lilong Khunou locality in Thoubal dis...

PM Orban expects investment boom in Hungarian economy in 2021

Hungarys economy will benefit from an investment boom in 2021 as a result of government programmes to help local companies, provided the country can prevent a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020