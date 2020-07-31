Left Menu
Development News Edition

121 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths reported in Maharashtra Police

A total of 121 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Maharashtra Police force on Friday, taking the total count to 9,217.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 31-07-2020 16:38 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 16:38 IST
121 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths reported in Maharashtra Police
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 121 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Maharashtra Police force on Friday, taking the total count to 9,217. With two more fatalities, the total deaths in the state police force reached 102.

"121 more Maharashtra Police personnel test positive for COVID-19 while 2 died in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 102," said Maharashtra Police. The total number of police personnel infected with coronavirus is 9,217, out of which 7,176 have recovered and 1,939 are active cases, informed the Maharashtra Police.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 1,48,454 active COVID cases in Maharashtra as it continues to be the worst-affected state. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Govt working with RBI on industry's need for loan restructuring: FM Sitharaman

The government is working with Reserve Bank of India RBI on the industrys need for restructuring of loans to absorb the adverse impact of COVID-19 pandemic, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday. The focus is on restructuring. ...

Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan seeks CBI probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged suicide.

Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan seeks CBI probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajputs alleged suicide....

Bihar Minister calls Rhea 'vishkanya', says gang behind 'killing' of Sushant

Targeting actor Rhea Chakraborty over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Bihar Minister and JD-U leader Maheshwar Hazari said she played the role of vishkanya and alleged that there is a big gang behind the killing of the actor. There is a ...

SBI shares gain nearly 3 pc as Q1 profit surges

Shares of SBI on Friday gained nearly 3 per cent after the company posted an 81 per cent jump in its standalone net profit for the first quarter. The stock rose by 2.63 per cent to close at Rs 191.45 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 4....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020