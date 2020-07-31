Bakrid: Issue circular on Deonar abattoir, Bombay HC tells BMC

The Bombay High Court on Friday directed the BMC to issue forthwith a circular indicating the regulatory steps and procedures to be followed at the suburban Deonar abattoir during animals sacrifices on Saturday in view of Eid-al-Adha celebrations. A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Sarang Kotwal said the circular will have to be issued by Friday evening considering Eid is to commence on Saturday.

"The BMC shall issue a circular indicating regulatory steps and procedures that need to be followed while making sacrifices at Deonar abattoir. BMC and police administration shall ensure these steps and procedures are adhered to strictly," the court said. The court was hearing a petition filed by Al Qureshi Human Welfare Association seeking free movement at the Deonar abattoir.

The petitioner's lawyer Asif Ali Siddiqui told the court that, like the petitioner, there are several other NGOs who would handle the animal sacrificing procedure at the abattoir. "We will maintain social distancing and all other norms prescribed," Siddiqui told the court.

BMC counsel Anil Sakhare told the court the number of sacrifices permitted at the Deonar abattoir this year has been reduced by one-third of what was permitted in the past. The bench then said the Maharashtra government had this year called for symbolic sacrifices owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It has to be on a lower scale this time. Everyone has to wait for the situation to improve," Chief Justice Datta said and disposed of the petition..