Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bakrid: Issue circular on Deonar abattoir, Bombay HC tells BMC

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Sarang Kotwal said the circular will have to be issued by Friday evening considering Eid is to commence on Saturday. "The BMC shall issue a circular indicating regulatory steps and procedures that need to be followed while making sacrifices at Deonar abattoir.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-07-2020 17:19 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 17:19 IST
Bakrid: Issue circular on Deonar abattoir, Bombay HC tells BMC

The Bombay High Court on Friday directed the BMC to issue forthwith a circular indicating the regulatory steps and procedures to be followed at the suburban Deonar abattoir during animals sacrifices on Saturday in view of Eid-al-Adha celebrations. A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Sarang Kotwal said the circular will have to be issued by Friday evening considering Eid is to commence on Saturday.

"The BMC shall issue a circular indicating regulatory steps and procedures that need to be followed while making sacrifices at Deonar abattoir. BMC and police administration shall ensure these steps and procedures are adhered to strictly," the court said. The court was hearing a petition filed by Al Qureshi Human Welfare Association seeking free movement at the Deonar abattoir.

The petitioner's lawyer Asif Ali Siddiqui told the court that, like the petitioner, there are several other NGOs who would handle the animal sacrificing procedure at the abattoir. "We will maintain social distancing and all other norms prescribed," Siddiqui told the court.

BMC counsel Anil Sakhare told the court the number of sacrifices permitted at the Deonar abattoir this year has been reduced by one-third of what was permitted in the past. The bench then said the Maharashtra government had this year called for symbolic sacrifices owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It has to be on a lower scale this time. Everyone has to wait for the situation to improve," Chief Justice Datta said and disposed of the petition..

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi reports 1,195 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths in last 24 hours

With 1,195 new COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths in the last 24 hours, Delhis coronavirus count crossed 1.3 lakh on Friday. A total of 1,206 patients have recovered or have been discharged in the last 24 hours, a Delhi government health bulletin...

UP plantation drive enters Guinness World Records

A plantation drive, which was carried out by the Uttar Pradesh Forest Department in eight districts, entered the Guinness World Records on Friday.The record was for the most species planted simultaneously in 240 locations within an hour, sa...

Municipal bond issuers need to disclose borrowings, revenue grant details in offer documents: Sebi

Issuers of municipal debt securities will have to disclose all borrowings and revenue grants details of the last three years in the offer document, markets regulator Sebi said in a guidance note. The directions came after Sebi received cert...

Govt working with RBI on industry's need for loan restructuring: FM Sitharaman

The government is working with Reserve Bank of India RBI on the industrys need for restructuring of loans to absorb the adverse impact of COVID-19 pandemic, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday. The focus is on restructuring. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020