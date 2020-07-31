Left Menu
Delhi LG overrules Kejriwal govt's decision to reopen hotels, weekly markets

The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Anil Baijal on Friday overruled the Delhi government's decision to re-open hotels and weekly markets on a trial basis as part of Unlock 3.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2020 21:11 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 21:11 IST
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Anil Baijal on Friday overruled the Delhi government's decision to re-open hotels and weekly markets on a trial basis as part of Unlock 3. The Delhi Chief Minister's Office on Thursday had announced that hotels and weekly bazaars would be allowed to function on a trial basis for a week while maintaining social distancing and all necessary precautionary measures in view of COVID-19.

The Aam Aadmi Party government in the national capital has also allowed street hawkers to function in the national capital from 10 am to 8 pm on a trial basis for a week, said the CMO, adding, "It has been decided that street hawkers will be permitted to function in the future without any limitations on operating hours." With 1,195 new COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths in the last 24 hours, Delhi's coronavirus count crossed 1.3 lakh on Friday. (ANI)

