Assam: Army apprehends active cadre of NSCN(IM) in Tinsukia district

The Indian Army apprehended an active cadre of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland near Ledo in Tinsukia district on Thursday.

ANI | Tinsukia (Assam) | Updated: 31-07-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 22:40 IST
NSCN (IM) cadre, who was apprehended near Ledo in Tinsukia district yesterday.. Image Credit: ANI

According to the Army, the NSCN (IM) was suspected of being involved in extortion and recruitment activities in Ledo and Margherita.

Earlier this month, five National Socialist Council of Nagaland cadres were apprehended along with arms and ammunition in Nagaland's Kohima on July 6. (ANI)

