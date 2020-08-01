Karnataka Minister BC Patil tests positive for COVID-19

Karnataka Minister BC Patil on Friday said that he has tested positive for Coronavirus. "The report has confirmed me to be corona positive. I am in home quarantine at my residence in Bangalore," he said in a tweet.

"During a recent visit to Koppal district, five of the staff members who accompanied me were reported to be coronavirus positive," he tweeted. Meanwhile, a total of 5,483 new COVID-19 cases and 84 deaths were reported in Karnataka, the state's health department informed on Friday.

Karnataka now has a total of 1,24,115 coronavirus cases, including 72,005 active cases and 49,788 discharges. So far, 2,134 deaths have been reported from the state. (ANI)