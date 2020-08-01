Odisha: Govt offices to function with 50 pc staff in August due to COVID-19

In view of the unabated rise in COVID-19 cases, all the government departments and sub-ordinate offices in Odisha will function with the 50 per cent of the employees' strength (all staff including Group A officers) in the month of August. All departments will ensure that government work does not suffer, all the state government offices will remain closed on Saturdays in August, said an official Order issued by General Administration and Public Grievance Department.

"The department/ heads of offices are at liberty to decide the manner of selection of employees, who will attend office on a roster basis, however, the essential offices/ services such as Special Relief Commissioner, Odisha State Disaster Management Authority, Police Fire Services, Health Services and Municipal Services will function in full strength" the order further said. Further officers and staff, who have been provided with the virtual private network will work from home, when not assigned roster duty and employees must be available to attend any office work of urgent nature at short notice and be available on telephone at all times, all government officials will abide by the guidelines issues from time to te to prevent the spread of COVID-19 In Odisha. (ANI)