AP minister thanks Governor for clearing 3 capital, CRDA bills

Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister Anil Kumar expressed gratitude towards Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan for clearing the Decentralisation of Capital bill and the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) repeal bill. While speaking to ANI, Anil Kumar said, "We thank the governor for clearing the decentralisation bill and the CRDA bill which has been passed by the legislature. We want to decentralise the developmental activities so that the legislative, executive capital and the judicial capital are treated likewise.

"The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) tried to stop it from happening by using cheap tricks and they want to stall the development of the state. We will shift base to execution to Vizag, legislative capital in Vijayawada and judicial capital in Kurnool. We hope the state will flourish," he added. Meanwhile, condemning Governor for giving his assent to the Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of all Regions Bill and APCRDA Repeal Bill, TDP spokesperson K Pattabhiram on Saturday alleged that the move is "unconstitutional".

Earlier, Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan had given his assent to the Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of all Regions Bill and CRDA Repeal Bill. Andhra Pradesh Government had on July 18 sent the Decentralisation of Capital bill and the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) repeal bill for the assent of the governor. (ANI)