1,400 litres of spurious sanitizer seized in Kolkata, 2 arrested

Around 1,400 litres of purported spurious sanitizer from two shops in Kolkata have been seized and two persons have been arrested in this connection, Kolkata Police said on Saturday.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 02-08-2020 02:30 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 02:30 IST
Seized spurious sanitizers (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Around 1,400 litres of purported spurious sanitizer from two shops in Kolkata have been seized and two persons have been arrested in this connection, Kolkata Police said on Saturday. Officers of Enforcement Branch (EB), Kolkata and Anti-Rowdy Squad (ARS) of Lal Bazar seized 1,400 litres of purportedly spurious sanitizers from two shops in Ezra Street, Enforcement Branch of Kolkata Police said.

"Two persons have been arrested in connection with this case. A case has also been registered," Enforcement Branch, Kolkata Police stated. Acting on information pertaining to alleged distribution and sale of spurious sanitizers in the Ezra Street locality under Hare Street Police Station a raid was conducted by Officers of EB Kolkata and ARS of Lalbazar, the Enforcement Branch added.

During the course of the same about 1400 litres of purportedly spurious sanitizers contained in containers of various size and shape were seized from two shops at 3 No. Ezra Street and 8 No. Ezra Street. "There is no label or manufacturing certificate on the product. Also, they could not produce valid documents of the products thus prepared to mix different chemicals injurious to human life," said Enforcement Branch. (ANI)

