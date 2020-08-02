5,875 new COVID-19 cases, 98 deaths reported in Tamil Nadu

As many as 5,875 new COVID-19 cases and 98 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 2,57,613 in the state. According to the health department, the total number includes, 1,96,483 discharged and 4,132 deaths. 60,344 samples were tested for the disease in the last 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 count on Sunday crossed the 17 lakh-mark with 54,736 positive cases and 853 deaths reported in the country. "The total COVID-19 cases stand at 17,50,724 including 5,67,730 active cases, 11,45,630 cured/discharged/migrated and 37,364 deaths," said the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.