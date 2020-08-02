Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala gold smuggling case: NIA conducts searches at various locations, arrests 6

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday conducted searches at six locations in Kerala in connection with the high-profile gold smuggling case. The agency also made six fresh arrests in the matter in the past three days.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2020 20:56 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 20:56 IST
Kerala gold smuggling case: NIA conducts searches at various locations, arrests 6
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday conducted searches at six locations in Kerala in connection with the high-profile gold smuggling case. The agency also made six fresh arrests in the matter in the past three days. According to the NIA, it conducted searches at six places including the residences of accused Jalal AM and Rabins Hameed in the Ernakulam district, and the residences of Ramees KT, Mohammed Shafi, Said Alavi and Abdu PT in the Malappuram district.

"During searches, two hard disks, one tablet PC, eight mobile phones, six SIM cards, one digital video recorder and five DVDs were seized besides various documents including bank passbooks, credit/ debit cards, travel documents and identity documents of the accused," the NIA said. The NIA said that two accused -- Jalal AM and Said Alavi E -- were arrested on July 30 for conspiring with the already arrested accused Ramees KT and for smuggling gold through diplomatic baggage addressed to the UAE Consulate at Thiruvananthapuram.

"On July 31, 2020, two more accused Mohammed Shafi P, and Abdu PT were arrested for playing similar roles in the crime. On August 1, 2020, NIA arrested another two accused persons identified as Muhammad Ali Ebrahim and Muhammad Ali, after investigation revealed that they were also a part of the conspiracy," the NIA said. It said that Muhammad Ali is a member of the Popular Front of India and was earlier chargesheeted by the Kerala Police in a case related to chopping off the palm of a professor, but was acquitted after a trial in 2015.

NIA, which is probing the high-profile case related to smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels, said that so far it has arrested 10 accused persons. The matter had come to light after 30-kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores, smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage, was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram. The case is being probed by the NIA. (ANI)

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Hamilton limps to record British GP win after late puncture

A lucky Lewis Hamilton limped home to a record seventh British Grand Prix victory with his heart in his mouth, a prayer on his lips and three wheels on his car after a last-lap puncture on Sunday.In an astonishing end to a race he had domin...

1 killed, 18 injured in car bomb blast at Jalalabad prison's entrance gate

One person has been killed and 18 people have been injured in a car bomb blast that exploded at the entrance gate of the Jalalabad prison. TOLO news quoted a spokesman for the Nangarhar governor, Attaullah Khogyani, as saying, 1 person was ...

Pediatric experts offer tips for children's mental health in transition back to school

It is quite normal for children, and adolescents to have some level of stress or anxiety about going back to school or any other institution. This year, fears of getting sick, school safety protocols for COVID-19, or heightened tensions aro...

UAE, Iran foreign ministers discuss COVID challenge

The foreign ministers of longstanding regional foes Iran and the United Arab Emirates agreed on Sunday that they would strive to cooperate during the COVID-19 pandemic.In a video call during which they also exchanged greetings for the Musli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020