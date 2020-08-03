Rajnath Singh pays last respects to Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2020 10:30 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 10:30 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday paid last respects to former Samajwadi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh at the latter's residence in Chhatarpur in the national capital. The Minister also paid a floral tribute to the late leader.
Earlier on Sunday, the mortal remains of Amar Singh were brought to his residence. He had passed away at a Singapore hospital on Saturday, aged 64 years. Singh was a member of the Upper House and died in a Singapore hospital where he was under treatment for the past few months.
On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences on Singh's demise and said he was an energetic public figure. (ANI)
