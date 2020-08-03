Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi HC allows MAIDS students to submit thesis by Sept 30 with late fee

The Delhi High Court has extended till September 30 the time for students of Master of Dental Sciences Post Graduate Programme at the Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences (MAIDS) in the national capital to submit their thesis. However, the same will be subject to payment of late fee of Rs 5,000.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2020 13:45 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 13:45 IST
Delhi HC allows MAIDS students to submit thesis by Sept 30 with late fee
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court has extended till September 30 the time for students of Master of Dental Sciences Post Graduate Programme at the Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences (MAIDS) in the national capital to submit their thesis. However, the same will be subject to payment of late fee of Rs 5,000. "Insofar as the students who have approached this court are concerned, considering the lockdown and the stress on all medical colleges and institutions and also considering that the original Executive Council's amendment had extended the time till October 15, 2020, this court is inclined to grant extension of time for submission of thesis till September 30, 2020," a single-judge bench of Justice Prathiba M Singh said.

The High Court was hearing a petition filed by the students of Master of Dental Sciences PG Programme at the MAIDS seeking directions to seeking extension of time for submitting their thesis claiming Delhi University had amended its ordinances relating to Post-Graduate (MDS) Studies course in July 2019 pertaining to the last date for submission of the thesis. The court clarified that the same shall, however, be subject to payment of late fee of Rs 5,000 and those petitioners who are capable of submitting their thesis by July 31, 2020 would be permitted to do so without any late fee payment.

"Neither Delhi University nor MAIDS have been able to place on record proper documents to establish as to when the colleges and students were notified of the various changes in deadlines for submission of the thesis. Thus, one thing is clear that the last date for submission of the thesis has been muddled up and confusion has been created in the minds of students," the order said. "Considering that there is enormous miscommunication between the authorities and the circulars were not adequately circulated amongst the students, this relief is being granted at the prima facie stage," the order said adding that the issues would be considered at the stage of final adjudication of the plea and listed the matter for further hearing on September 9.

Advocate Mohinder Rupal, counsel for Delhi University, submitted that MAIDS is a non-COVID hospital but counsel for the petitioner advocate Sarthak Maggon submitted that four out of the nine petitioners are on COVID duty. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Sterling holds above $1.30; focus on COVID-19 cases and Bank of England

The pound was steady on Monday, strengthening versus the euro and holding above 1.30, as investors weighed the governments strategy of local lockdowns and looked ahead to the Bank of Englands policy meeting on Thursday. July was the pounds ...

Norway's Hurtigruten halts cruises after COVID-19 outbreak

Norwegian cruise line Hurtigruten is halting all its so-called expedition cruises until further notice following an outbreak of COVID-19 on one of its vessels last week, the company said on Monday.At least 40 passengers and crew from the MS...

ANALYSIS-Microsoft nears big bet on TikTok after risky LinkedIn deal shows promise

Microsoft Corps potential acquisition of short-video app TikTok carries myriad risks, thrusting it into the politically fraught social media business and Sino-U.S. conflict amid increased scrutiny of big-tech companies.But the deal could he...

Govt providing $100 million investment to mitigate effects of climate change

The Government is providing an investment totalling more than 100 million for regions to protect against and mitigate the effects of climate change, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones have announced...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020