Lebanon appoints president's diplomatic adviser as new foreign minister - statement

Lebanon appoints president's diplomatic adviser as new foreign minister - statementReuters | Beirut | Updated: 03-08-2020 19:02 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 19:02 IST
Lebanon's president and prime minister signed decrees accepting the resignation of Foreign Minister Nassif Hitti on Monday and appointing Charbel Wehbe to replace him, the presidency said on its Twitter account.
Wehbe is the diplomatic adviser of President Michel Aoun. The decrees were later read out by the cabinet's secretary general in remarks broadcast by local media.
