Tamil Nadu reports 5,609 new COVID-19 cases, tally surges to 2,63,222

As many as 5,609 new COVID-19 cases and 109 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 2,63,222 in the state, informed the state health department on Monday.

According to the health department, the total number includes, 2,02,283 discharged and 4,241 deaths. 58,211 samples were tested for the disease in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the total COVID-19 cases in India stand at 18,03,696 including 5,79,357 active cases, 11,86,203 cured/discharged/migrated and 38,135 deaths, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.