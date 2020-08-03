Delhi reports 805 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths

Left Menu
Delhi on Monday reported 805 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital to 1,38,482.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 20:07 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi on Monday reported 805 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital to 1,38,482. According to the bulletin of Delhi government, 17 deaths were reported today, taking the death toll to 4,021.

As many as 937 patients recovered/discharged/migrated cases taking the number of such patients to 1,24,254. The active cases in Delhi stand at 10,207. There were 10,356 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi on Sunday.

As many as 3,904 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 6,229 Rapid antigen tests conducted today and 10,73,802 tests have been done so far, said Delhi government bulletin. India's COVID-19 cases crossed the 18 lakh mark with 52,972 positive cases and 771 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

The total COVID-19 cases stand at 18,03,696 including 5,79,357 active cases, 11,86,203 cured/discharged/migrated and 38,135 deaths, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

