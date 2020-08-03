Left Menu
Goa CM inaugurates online building plan approval management system

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday inaugurated an online building plan approval management system (BPAMS) in Panaji on Monday.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 03-08-2020 22:42 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 22:42 IST
Goa CM inaugurates online building plan approval management system
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant launching the programme in Panaji on Monday. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday inaugurated an online building plan approval management system (BPAMS) in Panaji on Monday. Deputy CM Chandrakant Kavlekar was also present on the occasion.

"Launched the online building plan approval management system (BPAMS) initiated by the Town and Country Planning Department, in presence of Dy CM and TCP Minister Chandrakant Babu Kavlekar," the CM tweeted after the programme. Pointing out how the initiative will help the state, he said in another tweet, "This initiative is a step towards the goal of attaining faster and hassle-free clearance for land development and building construction approval in a transparent manner."

"This is also to improve Goa's ranking under Ease of Doing Business by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade. TCP is introducing the BPAMS in a phased manner, with residential single dwelling units to be implemented in Phase-I," the CM further said in a series of tweets. Meanwhile, speaking to ANI, CM prayed for the Home Minister and Chief Ministers who have tested positive for COVID-19. "I pray for the quick recovery of Home Minister Amit Shah, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa." (ANI)

