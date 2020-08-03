Army jawan missing in J-K

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...
Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...
In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...
Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...
DMK President M K Stalin on Monday spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of OBC reservation in medical seats surrendered to All-India Quota AIQ and urged implementing a Madras High Court direction to Central government on the m...
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he does not mind if Microsoft Corp buys the Chinese-owned short-video app TikTok, but any purchase by an American company would have to be done by a Sept. 15 deadline.The Republican president, who ...
With a rainbow as a backdrop, Italys president and other dignitaries inaugurated a replacement bridge Monday in Genoa, but the families of those killed when the Morandi Bridge collapsed boycotted the event along with the firefighters who pu...
A person has been arrested for allegedly uploading objectionable posts on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is infected with COVID-19, in the social media, police said on Monday. The man, who was held on Sunday night, claims to be associat...