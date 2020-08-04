FACTBOX-Jeers, cheers as former king Juan Carlos decides to leave Spain

Former king Juan Carlos has decided to leave Spain, in a bid to protect the monarchy after corruption allegations against him surfaced. Local media reported that he had left the country, though his destination is unclear. The decision has left Spanish politicians and voters divided.

* POLITICAL REACTIONS LEFTIST DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER PABLO IGLESIAS, ON FACEBOOK

"Juan Carlos de Borbon's flight abroad is an act unworthy of a former head of state and it leaves the monarchy in a very compromised position... The Spain of the 21st century no longer tolerates corruption and privileges. Any citizen that commits a crime has to face justice. When none else but a former head of state seeks impunity over alleged serious crimes it produces enormous damage to democracy." MAIN OPPOSITION CONSERVATIVE PEOPLE'S PARTY

"The People's Party is respectful of the decision announced by king Juan Carlos and reaffirms its gratitude for his four decades of leadership and fundamental contribution... to the construction of a social, democratic and lawful state in Spain." "The parliamentary monarchy... remains an essential pillar."

CATALAN SEPARATIST LEADERS Jordi Sanchez, one of several separatist Catalan leaders jailed for their role in the region's failed independence bid in 2017, said he remained incarcerated on the grounds that he was a flight risk. He called on the High Court to withhold the former king's passport. "Where is justice in Spain?," he wrote in a tweet.

SPANISH GOVERNMENT SOURCE "In reference to the decisions communicated by the Royal House, we recognise the exemplary and transparent approach that has always guided (Juan Carlos' son and successor) King Felipe since his ascension to the country's leadership."

* REACTIONS ON THE STREETS OF MADRID PABLO LOPEZ, YOUNG SPANIARD SPEAKING OUTSIDE ROYAL PALACE

"I was totally surprised, I did not expect it at all and the truth is that I think it is a bit of a rash decision because I think he should be judged like any other Spanish citizen. But in a way, he has been a person who has led a life of excess, who has not known how to behave at certain times in his life, and the truth is that I am happy." JUAN CASADO, TEACHER FROM CORDOBA

"If he has done it, he should pay for it and stay. He does not have to leave, if we are all equal before the Constitution, why does he have to leave Spain?" PILAR ROMERO, RETIRED MADRID RESIDENT

"This is terrible because this person has done a lot for Spain. He has had his darker and lighter moments, of course, but he has done more good than harm."