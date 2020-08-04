Left Menu
Despite being COVID-19 positive Shah will continue posing threat to Gehlot govt: Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday took a dig at Union Home Minister Amit Shah stating that despite being infected with COVID-19 and staying in isolation he will continue posing a threat to the Rajasthan state government.

Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday took a dig at Union Home Minister Amit Shah stating that despite being infected with COVID-19 and staying in isolation he will continue posing a threat to the Rajasthan state government. "Corona has attacked Home Minister Shah and as a result, he had to go into isolation. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot should not get too happy over this. Wherever Shah is, he can continue his political operations from there only and, therefore, the danger on Gehlot government still persists," an article in Saamna, the party mouthpiece, read.

"The Home Minister went into isolation and Gehlot too had to take his MLAs into isolation means the danger still persists," it added. Wishing Union Home Minister Amit Shah a speedy recovery from the infection, Sena said that his absence will be felt on August 5 during the 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

It also suggested that the whole Union Cabinet would have to be isolated as per Shah's appeal to people who had met him. "It is true that the government followed social distancing but now Home Minister Shah has himself appealed to all those who came in contact with him to isolate themselves and get themselves tested for corona. If the Home Minister says so then all the Ministers in the Cabinet will have to be isolated," the Shiv Sena said through an editorial published in party mouthpiece Saamna.

It further said that Shah and multiple BJP Chief Ministers and Ministers in state governments, including Uttar Pradesh, testing positive for COVID-19 revealed a frightening picture of the pandemic in the country, and added the names of the priest and other functionaries of the Ram temple in the list. "It is being seen that Uttar Pradesh has become a big hotspot for corona and Ayodhya is no different. A senior Minister of the Uttar Pradesh government passed away due to corona on Sunday. Three other Ministers and UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh are also in the grasp of the disease," the editorial read.

It further added that the Prime Minister laying the foundation stone for the Ram temple in Ayodhya tomorrow would be a sight worth remembering for all and said that the ceremony would mark the satisfactory end of the fight for the Ram temple started by senior leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, who would take part in the ceremony through video conferencing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5. (ANI)

