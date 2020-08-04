Left Menu
FACTBOX-Spain divided over former king Juan Carlos' abrupt departure

Former king Juan Carlos has decided to leave Spain to help shield the monarchy from corruption allegations against him.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2020 16:42 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 16:38 IST
FACTBOX-Spain divided over former king Juan Carlos' abrupt departure
Image Credit: ANI

Former king Juan Carlos has decided to leave Spain to help shield the monarchy from corruption allegations against him. Local media have reported that he has left for the Dominican Republic, though official sources have not confirmed this. Prosecutors in Geneva and Madrid are looking into offshore accounts and possible bribes, though Juan Carlos is not formally under investigation in either country.

His lawyer said on Monday Juan Carlos would "remain at the disposal of the prosecutors' office". The ex-king has declined to comment on the corruption allegations. His sudden exit has left Spanish politicians and voters divided. Here are some reactions:

CATALAN LEADER QUIM TORRA IN A PRESS CONFERENCE "I denounce the flight of Juan Carlos de Bourbon, which was tolerated by the Spanish government ... It should make any democrat ashamed, it calls into question the government and the monarchy's commitment to accountability"

"In the words of the Catalan parliament, I ask King Felipe VI to abdicate to give Spanish society an opportunity to get out of this hole" EQUALITY MINISTER IRENE MONTERO ON CADENA SER RADIO

"Spain is tired of impunity and corruption. I believe the logical thing to do, and what everyone expects in the 21st century, is for anybody who has committed corruption to be held accountable." "That the institution (of the monarchy) itself endorses the decision of the King Emeritus to flee Spain puts the institution in a very delicate situation... It leaves the monarchy in a very compromised position, no one in Spain can separate the actions of king Juan Carlos from his position as monarch and therefore from the Borbon family."

"I believe that in Spain there is a widespread feeling among the population that justice is not the same for everyone." JOSE JUAN TOHARIA, POLITICAL ANALYST AT METROSCOPIA

"King Felipe acted with clarity and decision at the right moment, even though it was very difficult for him. He said he cares for (his father Juan Carlos) very much but the law and constitutional standards come first." "In the Bible there is a saying that the father will not answer for the sins of the son and the son will not answer for the sins of the father, and this explains very well what Spaniards think."

PAZ RODRIGUEZ, MADRID RESIDENT "I think he's running away like a coward. He should admit what he has done and be upfront about it. He was considered the leader of the 'Transition' (to democracy) even though he wasn't, and now like the rats that quickly abandon the ship, well he's just another rat."

ROMAN FERNANDEZ, MADRID RESIDENT "I think the position of the monarchy was already weak. I don't understand in these days the monarchy's role because we are living in a different time. For me the monarchy should be abolished."

MANUELA FERNANDEZ, RETIRED MADRID RESIDENT "I don't think it's wrong for him to leave, he has the right to do it if he wants to leave. However, if he's leaving because he is running away from the issue I don't like it."

