Mumbai Police to appoint forensic auditor to examine Sushant Singh Rajput's accounts

The Mumbai Police will appoint a forensic auditor to audit the transactions from the account of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead in his flat on June 14, sources said on Tuesday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-08-2020 19:37 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 19:37 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Mumbai Police will appoint a forensic auditor to audit the transactions from the account of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead in his flat on June 14, sources said on Tuesday. According to Mumbai Police sources, the forensic auditor will examine the accounts of Rajput.

This comes as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in the death case after an FIR was filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh against actor Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28. In his complaint, KK Singh had alleged that around Rs 15 crore was withdrawn from Sushant's bank account in the last one year and transferred to "accounts that had no links with him".

Recently, an ED team questioned CA Sandip Shridhar, Chartered Accountant of late Sushant Singh Rajput about the transactions regarding the actor's bank accounts. According to Mumbai Police, a case under 174 Code of Criminal Procedure was registered on June 14 regarding Rajput's death and the matter is being investigated by Bandra Police Station. Police has said that statements of 56 people have been recorded until now in the matter.

A team of Bihar Police is in Mumbai to probe the matter on the basis of an FIR which was registered in Patna, based on a complaint filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against actor Rhea Chakraborty under several sections including abetment to suicide. Notably, the Bihar government has also decided to transfer the case related to the actor's death to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). (ANI)

