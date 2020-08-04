Left Menu
Delhi's COVID-19 cases stand at 1,39,156

Delhi on Tuesday reported 674 new COVID-19 cases, taking the national capital's coronavirus cases count to 1,39,156, said the Delhi government.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 20:46 IST
Delhi's COVID-19 cases stand at 1,39,156
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi on Tuesday reported 674 new COVID-19 cases, taking the national capital's coronavirus cases count to 1,39,156, said the Delhi government. Delhi's active cases count has fallen under 10,000 mark with 9,897 active cases.

The number of fatalities due to COVID-19 reported in the national capital reported on Tuesday was 12 taking the overall toll to 4,033. As many as 972 patients have recovered/ discharged/ migrated on Tuesday, taking the cumulative to 1,25,226.

4108 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 5187 Rapid antigen tests were conducted today. 10,83,097 tests have been done so far, the government of Delhi added. The number of tests per million in the national capital stands at 57,005.

India witnessed a single-day spike of 52,050 COVID-19 cases as the total cases in the country reached 18,55,746, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. A total of 803 COVID-19 related deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The total cases include 5,86,298 active cases, 12,30,510 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 38,938 deaths, the union Health Ministry added.

