Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan: Houses of ministers, MPs, MLAs will be illuminated in Madhya Pradesh, says Narottam Mishra

Madhya Pradesh Minister Narottam Mishra said houses of ministers, MPs, MLAs will be illuminated on a day when the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple will be performed.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 04-08-2020 22:58 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 22:58 IST
Madhya Pradesh Minister Narottam Mishra speaking to ANI in Bhopal on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Minister Narottam Mishra said houses of ministers, MPs, MLAs will be illuminated on a day when the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple will be performed. "CM (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) said that we are fortunate to witness this. Today from 6-7 pm, everyone will light earthen lamps at their homes. Tomorrow is a historic day. Earthen lamps will be lit today and tomorrow. Houses of ministers, MPs, MLAs will be illuminated," Mishra told ANI on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that lakhs of Lord Ram's devotees struggled for around 500 years and due to their sacrifice the construction of the temple will finally begin at the God's birthplace in Ayodhya. Chouhan's remarks came at a state cabinet meeting held via video conference as he is in the hospital after contracting the coronavirus.

Speaking further, Mishra said that the Chief Minister asked us to ensure that 15 Lakh people of the state be provided ration till August 15 and 36,85,000 people till August 31. "He (CM) also instructed that even if Aadhar cards of people aren't ready yet, ration supply to them should not be stopped," Mishra said.

The minister said that the poor will get free of cost treatment for COVID-19. "The rich and those who can afford can avail paid quarantine facilities if they want. State Home Ministry will issue a separate guideline for home quarantine," Mishra said. (ANI)

