Karnataka: Unidentified body recovered in Bijapur district
An unidentified body of a female cadre was found by the police in the early hours of Wednesday in the Bijapur district of Karnataka.ANI | Bijapur (Karnataka) | Updated: 05-08-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 15:21 IST
An unidentified body of a female cadre was found by the police in the early hours of Wednesday in the Bijapur district of Karnataka. According to the police, Vijayapura District Reserve Guards and Central Reserve Police Force recovered a dead body of an unidentified female cadre, most likely from the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) Platoon No 11) after an exchange of fire near Isulnaar, Bijapur police station.
"There are chances that three-four more Naxal cadres were injured in the action," said the police adding, "a weapon and lot of camping materials recovered." The search is underway. (ANI)
