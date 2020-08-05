'Both cases inter-linked': PIL in SC seeking CBI probe into death of Sushant's former manager Disha Salian
A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court for court-monitored Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of Disha Salian, actor Sushant Singh Rajput's former Manager, saying that both cases are inter-linked.
A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court for court-monitored Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of Disha Salian, actor Sushant Singh Rajput's former Manager, stating that both cases are inter-linked. The petition filed by advocate Vineet Dhanda sought CBI inquiry into the death of Disha Salian along with Sushant Singh Rajput saying both are inter-linked.
It sought directions to the Mumbai Police to place on record the detailed Investigation Report in the suspicious deaths of Salian and Rajput as prima facia both the cases are inter-linked and connected. The plea further sought directions to Mumbai Police to co-operate in the investigation being carried out by Bihar police in Rajput's death case and do not interfere in its investigation.
The petitioner further stated that as per reports Salian's case file is missing or has been deleted. "After perusal of the same if this Court finds it unsatisfactorily then the matter may be referred to Central Bureau of Investigation for further investigation," the plea said.
Salian died on June 8 after falling off the 14th floor of a residential building in Mumbai. A few days later on June 14, Rajput was found dead. (ANI)
