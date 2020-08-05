Manipur CM inaugurates two fast track special courts
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday inaugurated two Fast Track Special Courts (FTSC) for speedy disposal of rape and POCSO related cases.ANI | Imphal (Manipur) | Updated: 05-08-2020 22:42 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 22:42 IST
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday inaugurated two Fast Track Special Courts (FTSC) for speedy disposal of rape and POCSO related cases.
"For speedy disposal of Rape and POCSO cases, I have inaugurated today two Fast-Track Special Courts (FTSC) via video conferencing from the Cabinet of Chief Minister's Secretariat, Imphal," he tweeted.
Among those who were also present include, deputy CM Y Joykumar, and ministers L Jayantakumar and Karam Shyam, he added. (ANI)
